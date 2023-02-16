The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,798 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The GEO Group worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 5,599.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 213,549 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 285.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 159.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.