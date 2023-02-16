The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEOGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.10. The GEO Group shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 2,473,802 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Featured Articles

