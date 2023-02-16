The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

