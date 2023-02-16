The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after purchasing an additional 252,343 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $232.65 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.61 and its 200-day moving average is $233.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

