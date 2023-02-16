The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($24.03) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,036.67 ($24.72).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,877 ($22.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 2,843.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,749.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,640.27. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,312 ($15.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

