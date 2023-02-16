thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.20) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 142.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.13) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €6.61 ($7.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.81. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($29.04).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

