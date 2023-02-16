Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Toast traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 3,828,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,781,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOST. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Toast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toast by 844.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth $2,270,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

