Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 49,334 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 419.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $74,748.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $426,967 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

