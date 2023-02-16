Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,470 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

HBAN stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

