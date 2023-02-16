Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 145,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 7.5 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $382.80 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

