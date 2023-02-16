Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,471 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after buying an additional 525,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

