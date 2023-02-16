Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.20 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after buying an additional 1,346,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 62.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,563,000 after buying an additional 673,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 336.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after buying an additional 496,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Trade Desk

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

