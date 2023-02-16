Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 11,611 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $190.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.03 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,871. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

