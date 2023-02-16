Traders Purchase High Volume of Tenet Healthcare Call Options (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,963 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical volume of 3,096 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

