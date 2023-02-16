Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 53,245 call options on the company. This is an increase of 116% compared to the average daily volume of 24,600 call options.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $81,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

