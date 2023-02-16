Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Acquires £148.95 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.05) per share, for a total transaction of £148.95 ($180.81).
Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, Nick Roberts bought 16 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 927 ($11.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148.32 ($180.04).
Travis Perkins Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,017.50 ($12.35) on Thursday. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,485.50 ($18.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 976.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 907.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
