Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Acquires £148.95 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.05) per share, for a total transaction of £148.95 ($180.81).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

On Thursday, December 8th, Nick Roberts bought 16 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 927 ($11.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148.32 ($180.04).

Travis Perkins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,017.50 ($12.35) on Thursday. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,485.50 ($18.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 976.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 907.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.17) to GBX 1,110 ($13.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Travis Perkins to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($10.92) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,404.29 ($17.05).

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.