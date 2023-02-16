Twin Tree Management LP Sells 42,951 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,951 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

