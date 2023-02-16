UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,390 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.73% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $41,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $196.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.55 and its 200 day moving average is $197.79. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.