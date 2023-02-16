UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Rio Tinto Group worth $44,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.46) to GBX 5,380 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.41) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

