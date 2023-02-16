UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in UBS Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 208,153 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 288,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,137,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,733,000 after purchasing an additional 504,803 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

