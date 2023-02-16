Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $93,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 2,236.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Universal Display by 48.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.10.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.9 %

Universal Display Company Profile

OLED opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average is $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

