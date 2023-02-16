Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 259.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,051 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.10.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

