Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 28.1 %

Upstart stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,593 shares of company stock valued at $653,557. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Upstart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.