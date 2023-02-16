Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Upstart Trading Up 28.1 %

Upstart stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,593 shares of company stock valued at $653,557. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Upstart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

