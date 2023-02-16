VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,021.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
NYSE EGY opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.59. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.77.
VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.