Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 339,294 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 318,532 shares.The stock last traded at $223.94 and had previously closed at $225.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.54 and its 200-day moving average is $211.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

