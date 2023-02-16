Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,688 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vivos Therapeutics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.18% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

