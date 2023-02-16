Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Voya Financial worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,188,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,174,000 after buying an additional 38,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $77.10.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.