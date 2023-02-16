Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Voya Financial worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,188,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,174,000 after buying an additional 38,261 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $77.10.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
