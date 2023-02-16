Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $89.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $76.61 and last traded at $76.61, with a volume of 54447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial
In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Voya Financial
Voya Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Voya Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.