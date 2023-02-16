Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $89.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $76.61 and last traded at $76.61, with a volume of 54447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,779,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 232,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 257,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 113,097 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.