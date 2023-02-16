Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $146.57 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,391,602 shares of company stock valued at $802,932,498. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.