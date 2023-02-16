Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,391,602 shares of company stock valued at $802,932,498. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $146.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

