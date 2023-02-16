Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $395.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,391,602 shares of company stock valued at $802,932,498. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

