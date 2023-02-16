Warburg Research Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €112.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWC. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €95.70 ($102.90) on Monday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €69.90 ($75.16) and a 12-month high of €131.40 ($141.29). The company has a market cap of $688.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.06.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

