Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 35,784 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Waterstone Financial worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

WSBF stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

