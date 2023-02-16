WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.29.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.56. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $172.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

