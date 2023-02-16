WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $200.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Shares of WCC opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $172.39.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

