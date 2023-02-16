Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.49.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$886.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11.

Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines

About Wesdome Gold Mines

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

