WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,531 Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Ingles Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 71.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets Price Performance
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.
Ingles Markets Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.
Ingles Markets Profile
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingles Markets (IMKTA)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.