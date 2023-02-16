WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,946 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

