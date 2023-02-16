WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Scholastic worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 117.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 7.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

