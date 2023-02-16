WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

MPC opened at $127.11 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

