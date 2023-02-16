WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.0 %

ANET stock opened at $141.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $145.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.