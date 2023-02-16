WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.59 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $320.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.