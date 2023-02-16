WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,053,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 375.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,465 shares of company stock worth $3,222,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $103.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

