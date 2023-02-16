WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 70.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.