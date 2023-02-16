WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.42 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after buying an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,804,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after buying an additional 3,536,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

