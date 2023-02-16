WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3,836.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

About Tompkins Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.