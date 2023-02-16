WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 22.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $10,628,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 3.4 %

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

CHH stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $152.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.