WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 160,467 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 56,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 236,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 719,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

