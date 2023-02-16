WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,558 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.