WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 514 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,288 shares of company stock worth $264,997. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $69.55.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.